PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, Feb. 20.

BOYS

KHSAA BOYS 1ST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Fulton City 40, Carlisle County 75.

KHSAA BOYS 2ND DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

McCracken County 87, CCA 48.

KHSAA BOYS 4TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Murray 83, Christian Fellowship 52.

KHSAA BOYS 8TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Christian County 80, Fort Campbell 31.

Hopkinsville 55, UHA 52.

GIRLS

KHSAA GIRLS 1ST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Fulton County 47, Fulton City 43.

KHSAA GIRLS 2ND DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

McCracken County 85, CCA 19.

KHSAA GIRLS 4TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Marshall County 49, Murray 43.

KHSAA GIRLS 5TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Crittenden County 70, Lyon County 49.

KHSAA GIRLS 7TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Madisonville 72, Caldwell County 43.

TSSAA GIRLS DISTRICT 14AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Dickson County 76, Henry County 68.

TSSAA GIRLS DISTRICT 13A CONSOLATION

Greenfield 38, Gleason 37.

TSSAA DISTRICT 13A CHAMPIONSHIP

Dresden 79, South Fulton 73.