PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, Feb. 20.
BOYS
KHSAA BOYS 1ST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Fulton City 40, Carlisle County 75.
KHSAA BOYS 2ND DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
McCracken County 87, CCA 48.
KHSAA BOYS 4TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Murray 83, Christian Fellowship 52.
KHSAA BOYS 8TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Christian County 80, Fort Campbell 31.
Hopkinsville 55, UHA 52.
GIRLS
KHSAA GIRLS 1ST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Fulton County 47, Fulton City 43.
KHSAA GIRLS 2ND DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
McCracken County 85, CCA 19.
KHSAA GIRLS 4TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Marshall County 49, Murray 43.
KHSAA GIRLS 5TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Crittenden County 70, Lyon County 49.
KHSAA GIRLS 7TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Madisonville 72, Caldwell County 43.
TSSAA GIRLS DISTRICT 14AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Dickson County 76, Henry County 68.
TSSAA GIRLS DISTRICT 13A CONSOLATION
Greenfield 38, Gleason 37.
TSSAA DISTRICT 13A CHAMPIONSHIP
Dresden 79, South Fulton 73.