Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 21st:

Boys:

KHSAA

3rd District Championship

Graves County 49, Mayfield 41

TSSAA

District 12AA Championship

Milan 49, Martin Westview 46

District 12AA Consolation

Union City 39, Gibson County 37

District 14A Consolation

Jackson County-Merry 57, Lake County 51

Girls:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 23, Hickman County 22

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 48

3rd District Championship

Graves County 56, Mayfield 21

4th District Championship

Marshall County 59, Calloway County 34

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 42, Livingston Central 35

Lyon County 54, Trigg County 45

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 77, Dawson Springs 32

Hopkins Central 61, Caldwell County 35

8th District Semifinals

Hopkins Central 57, Fort Campbell 12

Christian County 54, University Heights 41

TSSAA

District 13A Championship

Greenfield 64, Dresden 54

District 13A Consolation

Gleason 40, Bradford 36

District 13AAA Consolation

Obion Central 46, Dyersburg 27

District 14AAAA Championship

Henry County 57, Clarksville NW 53