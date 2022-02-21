Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 21st:
Boys:
KHSAA
3rd District Championship
Graves County 49, Mayfield 41
TSSAA
District 12AA Championship
Milan 49, Martin Westview 46
District 12AA Consolation
Union City 39, Gibson County 37
District 14A Consolation
Jackson County-Merry 57, Lake County 51
Girls:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 23, Hickman County 22
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 48
3rd District Championship
Graves County 56, Mayfield 21
4th District Championship
Marshall County 59, Calloway County 34
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 42, Livingston Central 35
Lyon County 54, Trigg County 45
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 77, Dawson Springs 32
Hopkins Central 61, Caldwell County 35
8th District Semifinals
Hopkins Central 57, Fort Campbell 12
Christian County 54, University Heights 41
TSSAA
District 13A Championship
Greenfield 64, Dresden 54
District 13A Consolation
Gleason 40, Bradford 36
District 13AAA Consolation
Obion Central 46, Dyersburg 27
District 14AAAA Championship
Henry County 57, Clarksville NW 53