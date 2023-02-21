PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from February 21st.
BOYS
1st District Semifinals
Fulton County, Hickman County
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman, St Mary
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County, Ballard Memorial
4th District Semifinals
Marshall County, Calloway County
5th District Semifinals
Trigg County, Crittenden County
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County, Hopkins Central
TSSAA District 13A Championship
Bradford, Dresden
TSSAA District 14AAAA Championship
Dickson County, Henry County
GIRLS
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County, Hickman County
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman, St Mary
3rd District Semifinals
Mayfield, Ballard Memorial
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County, CFS
8th District Semifinals
Christian County, Fort Campbell
Hopkinsville, University Heights
IHSA 1A Christopher Sectional Semifinals
Goreville, Christopher
IHSA 2A DuQuoin Sectional Semifinals
Massac County, Mater Dei
Benton, Breese Central