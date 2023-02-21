Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&