Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 22nd:
Boys:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Fulton County 73, Carlisle County 62
2nd District Championship
Paducah Tilghman 50, McCracken County 47
4th District Championship
Calloway County 58, Murray 50
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 88, Livingston Central 62
Crittenden County 55, Trigg County 54
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 82, Dawson Springs 43
Hopkins Central 79, Caldwell County 68
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 48, University Heights 45
Hopkinsville 71, Fort Campbell 22
TSSAA
District 13A Championship
Bradford 48, Dresden 31
District 13A Consolation
Greenfield 43, Gleason 40
District 13AAA Consolation
Dyersburg 57, Obion Central 53
District 14AAAA Championship
Kenwood 65, Henry County 61
Girls:
IHSA
1A Sesser-Valier Sectional Semifinals
Goreville 60, Woodlawn 38
Christopher 50, Gallatin County 34
2A Nashville Sectional Semifinals
Carterville 35, Nashville 25
Breese Mater Dei 43, Benton 30