Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 22nd:

Boys:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Fulton County 73, Carlisle County 62

2nd District Championship

Paducah Tilghman 50, McCracken County 47

4th District Championship

Calloway County 58, Murray 50

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 88, Livingston Central 62

Crittenden County 55, Trigg County 54

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 82, Dawson Springs 43

Hopkins Central 79, Caldwell County 68

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 48, University Heights 45

Hopkinsville 71, Fort Campbell 22

TSSAA

District 13A Championship

Bradford 48, Dresden 31

District 13A Consolation

Greenfield 43, Gleason 40

District 13AAA Consolation

Dyersburg 57, Obion Central 53

District 14AAAA Championship

Kenwood 65, Henry County 61

Girls:

IHSA

1A Sesser-Valier Sectional Semifinals

Goreville 60, Woodlawn 38

Christopher 50, Gallatin County 34

2A Nashville Sectional Semifinals

Carterville 35, Nashville 25

Breese Mater Dei 43, Benton 30