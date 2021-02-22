PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 22nd.

KENTUCKY

BOYS

All "A" Classic sectional

Murray 54, Lyon County 50

Calloway County 53, St Mary 45

Carlisle County 66, Fulton County 48

CFS 66, Livingston Central 54

GIRLS

All A Classic Sectionals

Crittenden County 64, Murray 53

Caldwell County 59, Todd Central 49

Calloway County 61, St Mary 11

Carlisle County 46, Fulton County 26

CFS 61, Dawson Springs 41

Hickman County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57

TENNESSEE

BOYS

District 13A Quarterfinals

Greenfield 58, Dresden 39

Bradford 56, Gleason 52

District 13AA Quarterfinals

Dyersburg 56, Milan 54

GIRLS

District 13A Quarterfinals

Bradford 39, South Fulton 36

Greenfield 60, Lake County 30

District 13AA Quarterfinals

Crockett County 55, Obion Central 53

Dyersburg 51, Milan 28

