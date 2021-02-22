PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 22nd.
KENTUCKY
BOYS
All "A" Classic sectional
Murray 54, Lyon County 50
Calloway County 53, St Mary 45
Carlisle County 66, Fulton County 48
CFS 66, Livingston Central 54
GIRLS
All A Classic Sectionals
Crittenden County 64, Murray 53
Caldwell County 59, Todd Central 49
Calloway County 61, St Mary 11
Carlisle County 46, Fulton County 26
CFS 61, Dawson Springs 41
Hickman County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57
TENNESSEE
BOYS
District 13A Quarterfinals
Greenfield 58, Dresden 39
Bradford 56, Gleason 52
District 13AA Quarterfinals
Dyersburg 56, Milan 54
GIRLS
District 13A Quarterfinals
Bradford 39, South Fulton 36
Greenfield 60, Lake County 30
District 13AA Quarterfinals
Crockett County 55, Obion Central 53
Dyersburg 51, Milan 28