LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (9) 13-0 107 1
2. North Laurel (1) 16-0 94 2
3. Cov. Catholic - 16-2 80 3
4. Lou. Ballard (1) 8-0 79 4
5. Elizabethtown - 10-1 71 5
6. Bowling Green - 12-1 58 6
7. St. Henry - 10-2 32 8
8. Lou. Male - 5-2 27 9
9. Frederick Douglass - 9-1 26 10
10. Lou. DeSales - 10-5 7 7
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. Ashland Blazer 5. Highlands 4. Lyon Co. 3. Owensboro Catholic 3. Oldham Co. 2. Beechwood 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Anderson Co. (12) 17-0 120 1
2. Elizabethtown - 12-0 100 2
3. Marshall Co. - 15-1 89 4
4. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 3
5. Ryle - 13-2 50 6
6. Cooper - 12-2 44 9
(tie) Notre Dame - 11-2 44 5
8. Lou. Sacred Heart - 13-4 37 7
9. Bardstown - 14-3 33 8
10. Bullitt East - 10-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 11. Bethlehem 9. Lex. Paul Dunbar 7. North Laurel 6. Graves Co. 6. Shelby Valley 1. Russell 1.
All AP subscribers are eligible to vote in the poll. Here are this week's voters: Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.