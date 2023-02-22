PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 22nd.
BOYS
IHSA Goreville Regional Semifinals
Meridian 86, Cairo 47
Goreville 88, Cobden 51
IHSA 2A Benton Regional Semifinals
Massac County 70, Johnston City 57
Murphysboro 53, Benton 51
IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Semifinals
Carterville 58, Eldorado 48
Vienna 70, Carmi-White County 47
IHSA 3A Mt Vernon Regional Semifinals
Mt Vernon 53, Marion 38
Herrin 50, Olney 32
IHSA 3A Mascoutah Regional Semifinals
Carbondale 35, Mascoutah 33
GIRLS
KHSAA 2nd District Championship
McCracken County 85, Paducah Tilghman 48
KHSAA 4th District Championship
Marshall County 66, Christian Fellowship 51