PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 22nd.

BOYS

IHSA Goreville Regional Semifinals

Meridian 86, Cairo 47

Goreville 88, Cobden 51

IHSA 2A Benton Regional Semifinals

Massac County 70, Johnston City 57

Murphysboro 53, Benton 51

IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Semifinals

Carterville 58, Eldorado 48

Vienna 70, Carmi-White County 47

IHSA 3A Mt Vernon Regional Semifinals

Mt Vernon 53, Marion 38

Herrin 50, Olney 32

IHSA 3A Mascoutah Regional Semifinals

Carbondale 35, Mascoutah 33

GIRLS

KHSAA 2nd District Championship

McCracken County 85, Paducah Tilghman 48

KHSAA 4th District Championship

Marshall County 66, Christian Fellowship 51