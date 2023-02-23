PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 23rd.

BOYS

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 53, Paducah Tilghman 42

4th District Championship

Murray 60, Marshall county 57

8th District Championship

Christian County 64, Hopkinsville 56 - OT

GIRLS

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 59, Fulton County 49

5th District Championship

Crittenden County 56, Livingston Central 46

8th District Championship

Christian County 71, Hopkinsville 26

TSSAA Region 7 Quarterfinals

Dresden 76, Middleton 52

Greenfield 60, Lake County 44

Peabody 44, Gleason 41

South Fulton 63, Jackson Central Merry 44