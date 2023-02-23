PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 23rd.
BOYS
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 53, Paducah Tilghman 42
4th District Championship
Murray 60, Marshall county 57
8th District Championship
Christian County 64, Hopkinsville 56 - OT
GIRLS
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 59, Fulton County 49
5th District Championship
Crittenden County 56, Livingston Central 46
8th District Championship
Christian County 71, Hopkinsville 26
TSSAA Region 7 Quarterfinals
Dresden 76, Middleton 52
Greenfield 60, Lake County 44
Peabody 44, Gleason 41
South Fulton 63, Jackson Central Merry 44