PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 24th.

BOYS

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 69, Hickman County 54

3rd District Championship

Mayfield 47, Graves County 37

5th District Championship

Lyon County 88, Trigg County 47

TSSAA Region 7A Quarterfinals

Humboldt 78, Greenfield 46

South Fulton, Middleton

Dresden 64, Halls 56

IHSA 1A Goreville Regional Championship

Meridian 85, Goreville 72

IHSA 2A Benton Regional Championship

Massac County 55, Murphysboro 40

IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Championship

Carterville 71, Vienna 53

IHSA 3A Mt Vernon Regional Championship

Mt Vernon 54, Herrin 51

GIRLS

3rd District Championship

Graves County 55, Mayfield 38

TSSAA Region 6AA Quarterfinals

Westview 58, Camden 26

East Hickman 47, Union City 43

TSSAA Region 7AAA Quarterfinals

Obion Central 23, Munford 19

TSSAA Region 7AAAA Quarterfinals

Henry County 68, Springfield 53