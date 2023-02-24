PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 24th.
BOYS
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 69, Hickman County 54
3rd District Championship
Mayfield 47, Graves County 37
5th District Championship
Lyon County 88, Trigg County 47
TSSAA Region 7A Quarterfinals
Humboldt 78, Greenfield 46
South Fulton, Middleton
Dresden 64, Halls 56
IHSA 1A Goreville Regional Championship
Meridian 85, Goreville 72
IHSA 2A Benton Regional Championship
Massac County 55, Murphysboro 40
IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Championship
Carterville 71, Vienna 53
IHSA 3A Mt Vernon Regional Championship
Mt Vernon 54, Herrin 51
GIRLS
3rd District Championship
Graves County 55, Mayfield 38
TSSAA Region 6AA Quarterfinals
Westview 58, Camden 26
East Hickman 47, Union City 43
TSSAA Region 7AAA Quarterfinals
Obion Central 23, Munford 19
TSSAA Region 7AAAA Quarterfinals
Henry County 68, Springfield 53