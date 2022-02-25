Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Friday, February 25th:

Boys:

KHSAA

5th District Championship

Lyon County 86, Crittenden County 48

IHSA

1A Elverado Regional Championship

Christopher 52, Sesser-Valier 20

1A Gallatin County Regional Championship

NCOE 40, Carrier Mills 38

1A Egyptian Regional Championship

Goreville 64, Cobden 54

2A Eldorado Regional Championship

Massac County 63, Hamilton County 45

2A West Frankfort Regional Championship

Murphysboro 46, Carterville 36

3A Olney Regional Semifinal

Marion 40, Mascoutah 38

TSSAA

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Bradford 58, Lake County 42

Trenton Peabody 88, Greenfield 47

Middleton 73, Gleason 31

Jackson Central-Merry 57, Dresden 51

Girls:

IHSA

2A Nashville Sectional Championship

Carterville 63, Breese Mater Dei 52

TSSAA

Region 6-AA Quarterfinals

East Hickman 53, Union City 51

Gibson County 66, Camden 29

Martin Westview 46, Hickman County 26

Huntingdon 66, Stewart County 64

Region 7-AAA Quarterfinals

Crockett County 69, Hayward 31

Obion Central 52, Munford 34