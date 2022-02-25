Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Friday, February 25th:
Boys:
KHSAA
5th District Championship
Lyon County 86, Crittenden County 48
IHSA
1A Elverado Regional Championship
Christopher 52, Sesser-Valier 20
1A Gallatin County Regional Championship
NCOE 40, Carrier Mills 38
1A Egyptian Regional Championship
Goreville 64, Cobden 54
2A Eldorado Regional Championship
Massac County 63, Hamilton County 45
2A West Frankfort Regional Championship
Murphysboro 46, Carterville 36
3A Olney Regional Semifinal
Marion 40, Mascoutah 38
TSSAA
Region 7A Quarterfinals
Bradford 58, Lake County 42
Trenton Peabody 88, Greenfield 47
Middleton 73, Gleason 31
Jackson Central-Merry 57, Dresden 51
Girls:
IHSA
2A Nashville Sectional Championship
Carterville 63, Breese Mater Dei 52
TSSAA
Region 6-AA Quarterfinals
East Hickman 53, Union City 51
Gibson County 66, Camden 29
Martin Westview 46, Hickman County 26
Huntingdon 66, Stewart County 64
Region 7-AAA Quarterfinals
Crockett County 69, Hayward 31
Obion Central 52, Munford 34