PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 27th.

BOYS

KENTUCKY

All A Classic State Quarterfinals

Clinton County 70, Murray 56 - FINAL

TENNESSEE

Region 7AA Quarterfinals

Westview 53, Lexington 47

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Union City 61, Peabody 42

Humboldt 75, Lake County 47

Madison 63, Greenfield 38

Middleton 45, Bradford 38

GIRLS

KENTUCKY

Crittenden County 58, Hancock County 48

TENNESSEE

Region 7AA Quarterfinals

Westview 63, McNairy Central 33

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Greenfield 65, Halls 34

Peabody 45, Gleason 27

Gibson County 66, Bradford 29

Union City 57, Madison 28