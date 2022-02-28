Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 28th:

Boys:

KHSAA

Region 1 Quarterfinals

Mayfield 64, Calloway County 54

McCracken County 57, Fulton County 26

Girls:

KHSAA

Crittenden County 42, Hopkins Central 30

Henderson County 82, Christian County 39

Webster County 60, Hopkinsville 35

Madisonville-NH 60, Lyon County 46

TSSAA

Region 6-AA Semifinals

Martin Westview 40, Huntingdon 34

Region 7-AAA Semifinals

Crockett County 64, Obion Central 38

Region 7-AAAA Semifinals

Rossview 74, Henry County 63

IHSA

Class 1A Super Sectional

Neoga 50, Gorevile 48

Class 2A Super Sectional

Pana 64, Carterville 54