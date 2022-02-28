Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 28th:
Boys:
KHSAA
Region 1 Quarterfinals
Mayfield 64, Calloway County 54
McCracken County 57, Fulton County 26
Girls:
KHSAA
Crittenden County 42, Hopkins Central 30
Henderson County 82, Christian County 39
Webster County 60, Hopkinsville 35
Madisonville-NH 60, Lyon County 46
TSSAA
Region 6-AA Semifinals
Martin Westview 40, Huntingdon 34
Region 7-AAA Semifinals
Crockett County 64, Obion Central 38
Region 7-AAAA Semifinals
Rossview 74, Henry County 63
IHSA
Class 1A Super Sectional
Neoga 50, Gorevile 48
Class 2A Super Sectional
Pana 64, Carterville 54