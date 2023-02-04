PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, Feb. 4.
BOYS
CCA 62, Carlisle County 55.
Greenfield 71, Christian Fellowship 63.
Hickman County 68, Dawson Springs 59.
Henderson County 47, McCracken County 39.
Mayfield 83, Crittenden County 58.
Paducah Tilghman 70, Marshall County 65.
Massac County 58, Carterville 41.
GIRLS
Calloway County 60, St. Mary 35.
Carlisle County 64, CCA 13.
Crittenden County 55, Mayfield 37.
Graves County 52, Webster County 51.
Murray 60, Paducah Tilghman 31.
Union County 54, Marshall County 45.