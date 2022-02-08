Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 8.
BOYS:
Union County 63, Caldwell County 60.
St. Mary 60, Ft. Campbell 34.
Paducah Tilghman 60, Graves County 57.
Mayfield 50, Carlisle County 43.
Marshall County 53, Murray 50.
Hopkins County Central 59, Crittenden County 49.
Hickman County 79, Fulton City 64.
Calloway County 70, Fulton County 50.
GIRLS:
Graves County 56, Hopkins County Central 52.
Hickman County 49, Fulton City 33.
Marshall County 66, Murray 22.
McCracken County 65, Carterville 33.