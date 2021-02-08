LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bowling Green (7) 9-0 106 1
2. Lexington Catholic (3) 9-0 86 2
3. Cov. Catholic - 12-2 80 4
4. North Laurel (1) 12-0 78 3
5. Lou. Ballard - 4-0 64 7
6. Lou. Male - 2-1 47 5
7. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 35 6
8. Elizabethtown - 7-1 34 9
9. Lou. Fern Creek - 3-0 28 10
10. St. Henry - 8-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Lyon Co. 12. Ashland Blazer 7. John Hardin 5. Frederick Douglass 4. Harlan County 3. Highlands 3.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Anderson Co. (11) 13-0 110 1
2. Elizabethtown - 11-0 83 3
3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 4
4. Marshall Co. - 11-1 67 7
5. Lou. Sacred Heart - 10-2 59 2
6. Bullitt East - 8-0 48 NR
7. Ryle - 8-2 29 8
8. Notre Dame - 10-2 21 9
(tie) Lou. Butler - 1-1 21 6
10. Bethlehem - 12-3 20 5
Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 18. Cooper 16. Wayne Co. 8. North Laurel 8. Graves Co. 6. Lex. Paul Dunbar 4. Scott 2. Pulaski Southwestern 2. Bardstown 2. George Rogers Clark 1.
All AP subscribers are eligible to vote in the poll. Here are this week's voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.