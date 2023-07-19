PADUCAH, KY -- With the Ohio Valley League regular season wrapping up on Thursday night, the OVL postseason brackets are now set.
The Paducah Chiefs claimed the second seed in the North Division and will host game one of their three game series with Fulton on Friday night at 6:30pm
Game two of that series will take place on Saturday night at Lohous Field in Fulton, KY. If necessary, game three will take place back at Brooks Stadium on Sunday night.
For a look at the rest of the OVL playoffs and schedules, click here.