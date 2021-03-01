LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (10) 17-0 109 1
2. North Laurel (1) 18-0 99 2
3. Elizabethtown - 12-1 73 5
4. St. Henry - 12-2 66 7
4. Lou. Ballard - 11-1 66 4
6. Cov. Catholic - 18-3 63 3
7. Frederick Douglass - 11-1 42 9
8. Bowling Green - 12-2 29 6
9. Lou. Male - 5-2 19 8
10. Lou. DeSales - 12-5 9 10
Others receiving votes: Highlands 8. Knox Central 8. Lou. Trinity 4. Muhlenberg County 2. Lyon Co. 2. John Hardin 2. Graves Co. 2. Dixie Heights 1. Ashland Blazer 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (9) 16-0 104 2
2. Marshall Co. (1) 17-1 92 3
3. Ryle (1) 16-2 85 5
4. Anderson Co. - 19-2 76 1
5. Boyd Co. - 9-1 68 4
6. Bullitt East - 14-2 35 10
7. Bardstown - 17-3 33 9
8. Bethlehem - 18-3 25 NR
(tie) Cooper - 14-3 25 6
10. Lou. Sacred Heart - 15-5 18 8
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 12. Notre Dame 11. Russell 7. Pulaski Southwestern 5. North Laurel 4. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Butler 2.
All Associated Press subscribers are eligible to vote in the polls. Here are this weeks voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.