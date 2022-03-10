Westview girls advance to 2A state title game
Dresden, Gleason girls advance to 1A state semifinals

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, March 10th.

Girls

TSSAA

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Dresden 50, Van Buren County 33

Gleason 55, Clay County 39

Class 2A State Semifinals

Martin Westview 44, Alcoa 32