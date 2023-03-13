PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of 'Big Ol Fish.'
3/13 Big Fish
- Blake Sandlin
-
- Updated
Blake Sandlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Tonight and Tuesday Night... Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State tonight and Tuesday night. A hard freeze is possible in portions of the region tonight and over most of the region Tuesday night. These freezing conditions could be harmful to early vegetation that has already started to bloom with the recent warmth. Those with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation.
Currently in Paducah
35°
Cloudy
40° / 33°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Drug investigation leads to local hospital parking lot, seizure of cocaine valued at $14,000
- 16-year-old reported missing in Paducah
- Three-vehicle crash claims life of 86-year-old woman in McCracken County
- Mud spill slows drivers on Lovelaceville Road
- US, UK try to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse
- Boating accident on Kentucky Lake leaves one man dead
- Inaugural remote controlled drag race lets racers test speed and courage but on a smaller scale
- McConnell leaves hospital after concussion, being treated for 'minor rib fracture'
- Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
- Biden administration approves controversial Willow oil project in Alaska
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.