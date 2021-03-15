LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (7) 19-1 101 1
2. St. Henry (2) 16-2 98 2
3. Cov. Catholic (1) 22-3 86 3
4. Elizabethtown - 14-2 61 5
5. Lou. Ballard - 14-2 57 4
6. Frederick Douglass (1) 15-1 49 7
7. North Laurel - 21-2 43 6
8. Bowling Green - 18-2 36 9
8. Lou. DeSales - 16-6 36 8
10. Ashland Blazer - 15-4 23 10
Others receiving votes: Highlands 6. Lou. Male 5. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Johnson Central 2.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (8) 22-0 101 1
2. Ryle (3) 20-2 97 2
3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 83 3
4. Boyd Co. - 13-1 74 4
5. Bullitt East - 17-2 69 5
6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 51 6
7. Bethlehem - 20-4 44 7
8. Cooper - 16-3 25 8
9. Pulaski Southwestern - 16-3 16 9
10. Lou. Butler - 9-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 8. Lou. Central 7. Russell 6. Pulaski Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2. Dixie Heights 2. Boyle Co. 1. Bardstown 1. Lou. Sacred Heart 1.
The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.