3/19 High school football scores Jeff Bidwell Mar 19, 2021 Mar 19, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Illinois on Friday, March 19th:Marion 65, Carbondale 28 Sesser-Valier 18, Eldorado 8Johnston City 40, Vienna-Goreville 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ihsa Gridiron Glory Football Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 44°F Clear 54°F / 39°F Photo Galleries Snow pictures 2021 Weather Window Photos Dog Walking Weather Photos Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.