Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from March 25th:
Baseball:
Ballard Memorial 6, Carlisle County 2
Christian County 4, Crittenden County 2
Dresden 12, Mayfield 11
Hickman County 10, South Fulton 0
Paducah Tilghman 9, Calloway County 0
Marshall County 5, Festus 3
Softball:
McCracken County 8, Daviess County 0
Caldwell County 16, Livingston Central 15
Calloway County 8, Murray 3
Carlisle County 16, Community Christian 1
Christian Fellowship 6, Fort Campbell 4
Massac County 5, Marshall County 3