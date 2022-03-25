Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from March 25th:

Baseball:

Ballard Memorial 6, Carlisle County 2

Christian County 4, Crittenden County 2

Dresden 12, Mayfield 11

Hickman County 10, South Fulton 0

Paducah Tilghman 9, Calloway County 0

Marshall County 5, Festus 3

Softball:

McCracken County 8, Daviess County 0

Caldwell County 16, Livingston Central 15

Calloway County 8, Murray 3

Carlisle County 16, Community Christian 1

Christian Fellowship 6, Fort Campbell 4

Massac County 5, Marshall County 3