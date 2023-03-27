PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from March, 27th.

BASEBALL

1st Region All "A" Tournament

Christian Fellowship 17, Community Christian 7

Ballard Memorial 5, South Fulton 2

Caldwell County 15, Crittenden County 1

Graves County 7, Hopkinsville 5

Lyon County 11, Livingston Central 1

Mayfield 5, Hickman County 4

Murray 7, St Mary 5

McCracken County 7, Carlisle County 2

SOFTBALL

McCracken County 11, Murray 1

Graves County 8, Carlisle County 4

Livingston Central 12, Lyon County 3

Marshall County 14, Christian County 8

Paducah Tilghman 10, Mayfield 3

Marion 12, Massac County 2