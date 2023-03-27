PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from March, 27th.
BASEBALL
1st Region All "A" Tournament
Christian Fellowship 17, Community Christian 7
Ballard Memorial 5, South Fulton 2
Caldwell County 15, Crittenden County 1
Graves County 7, Hopkinsville 5
Lyon County 11, Livingston Central 1
Mayfield 5, Hickman County 4
Murray 7, St Mary 5
McCracken County 7, Carlisle County 2
SOFTBALL
McCracken County 11, Murray 1
Graves County 8, Carlisle County 4
Livingston Central 12, Lyon County 3
Marshall County 14, Christian County 8
Paducah Tilghman 10, Mayfield 3
Marion 12, Massac County 2