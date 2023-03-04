PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, March 4th.
BOYS
KHSAA - 1st Region Tournament Semifinals
Mayfield 46, Murray 43 - OT
McCracken County 57, Carlisle County 40
GIRLS
KHSAA - 1st Region Tournament Championship
McCracken County 61, Marshall County 19
KHSAA - 2nd Region Tournament Semifinals
Crittenden County 57, Hopkins Central 39
Henderson County 66, Christian County 33
TSSAA - 1A State Sectional
Dresden 69, Westwood 46
TSSAA - 2A State Sectional
Westview 58, Summertown 48
IHSA - 1A State Championship
Okawville 56, Christopher 35