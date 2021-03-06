Below is a list of reported high school scores from Saturday, March 6th.

Boys:

Bowling Green 57, Paducah Tilghman 47

Carlisle County 67, Fulton City 26

Christian Fellowship 56, Hickman County 50

Crittenden County 71, Livingston Central 54

Marshall County 62, Calloway County 52

Girls:

Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61

Caldwell County 63, Lyon County 48

Carlisle County 63, Fulton City 40

Christian Fellowship 54, University Heights 33

Henderson County 66, McCracken County 42

Southwestern 48, Marshall County 39

TSSAA Region 7 Sectional

Martin Westview 29, Fayette Ware 23

Tags