Below is a list of reported high school scores from Saturday, March 6th.
Boys:
Bowling Green 57, Paducah Tilghman 47
Carlisle County 67, Fulton City 26
Christian Fellowship 56, Hickman County 50
Crittenden County 71, Livingston Central 54
Marshall County 62, Calloway County 52
Girls:
Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61
Caldwell County 63, Lyon County 48
Carlisle County 63, Fulton City 40
Christian Fellowship 54, University Heights 33
Henderson County 66, McCracken County 42
Southwestern 48, Marshall County 39
TSSAA Region 7 Sectional
Martin Westview 29, Fayette Ware 23