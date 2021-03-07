LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (3) 19-1 103 1
2. St. Henry (4) 15-2 101 4
3. Cov. Catholic (1) 21-3 84 6
4. Lou. Ballard (2) 14-2 70 5
5. Elizabethtown - 14-2 68 3
6. North Laurel (1) 19-2 50 2
7. Frederick Douglass (1) 13-1 48 7
8. Lou. DeSales - 16-5 36 10
9. Bowling Green - 16-2 33 8
10. Ashland Blazer - 14-4 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Highlands 11. Henry Co. 9. Lou. Male 7. Johnson Central 3. Muhlenberg County 2. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Beechwood 2. John Hardin 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (6) 20-0 108 1
2. Ryle (6) 19-2 105 3
3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 77 4
3. Boyd Co. - 11-1 77 5
5. Bullitt East - 18-2 73 6
6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 67 2
7. Bethlehem - 20-4 43 8
8. Cooper - 15-3 27 9
9. Pulaski Southwestern - 14-6 19 NR
10. Lou. Butler - 7-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11. Dixie Heights 10. Russell 9. Lou. Central 8. Lou. Sacred Heart 5. Bardstown 4. Graves Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2.
The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.