PADUCAH, Ky. -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, April 1.
BASEBALL
McCracken County 5, Station Camp 2.
Fishers 8, McCracken County 5.
Caldwell County 6, Calloway County 5.
Crittenden County 17, Fort Campbell 2.
Lyon County 10, Graves County 0.
Hickman County 11, Webster County 5.
SOFTBALL
Livingston Central 18, Crittenden County 2.
Crittenden County 5, Calloway County 5.
Ballard Memorial 10, Pope County 0.
Ballard Memorial 3, Harrisburg 1.
Henderson County 17, Caldwell County 0.
Brighton 8, Paducah Tilghman 1.
Central Hardin 15, Caldwell County 5.