PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 10th.

BASEBALL

1st Region All "A" Tournament

St Mary 22, Christian Fellowship 0

Ballard Memorial 3, Murray 1

Carlisle County 10, Fulton County 0

Hickman County 7, Mayfield 1

2nd Region All "A" Tournament

Livingston Central 8, Fort Campbell 2

Caldwell County 3, Lyon County 1

University Heights 16, Heritage Christian 1

Crittenden County 15, Dawson Springs 1

SOFTBALL

1st Region All "A" Tournament

Carlisle County 19, Fulton County 1

Ballard Memorial 7, Murray 1

Mayfield 3, Community Christian 2

Hickman County 15, Christian Fellowship 0

2nd Region All "A" Tournament

Caldwell County 9, Fort Campbell 1

Livingston Central 16, University Heights 1

Lyon County 14, Heritage Christian 0