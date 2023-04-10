PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 10th.
BASEBALL
1st Region All "A" Tournament
St Mary 22, Christian Fellowship 0
Ballard Memorial 3, Murray 1
Carlisle County 10, Fulton County 0
Hickman County 7, Mayfield 1
2nd Region All "A" Tournament
Livingston Central 8, Fort Campbell 2
Caldwell County 3, Lyon County 1
University Heights 16, Heritage Christian 1
Crittenden County 15, Dawson Springs 1
SOFTBALL
1st Region All "A" Tournament
Carlisle County 19, Fulton County 1
Ballard Memorial 7, Murray 1
Mayfield 3, Community Christian 2
Hickman County 15, Christian Fellowship 0
2nd Region All "A" Tournament
Caldwell County 9, Fort Campbell 1
Livingston Central 16, University Heights 1
Lyon County 14, Heritage Christian 0