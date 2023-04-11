PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday night.
BASEBALL
1st Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals
St Mary 9, Ballard Memorial 4
Carlisle County 6, Hickman County 4
2nd Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals
Caldwell County 15, Livingston Central 0
Crittenden County 9, University Heights 4
SOFTBALL
1st Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals
Ballard Memorial 10, Carlisle County 0
Mayfield 7, Hickman County 1
2nd Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals
Livingston Central 11, Caldwell County 10
Crittenden County 3, Lyon County 2