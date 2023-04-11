PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday night.

BASEBALL

1st Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals

St Mary 9, Ballard Memorial 4

Carlisle County 6, Hickman County 4

2nd Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals

Caldwell County 15, Livingston Central 0

Crittenden County 9, University Heights 4

SOFTBALL

1st Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals

Ballard Memorial 10, Carlisle County 0

Mayfield 7, Hickman County 1

2nd Region All "A" Tournament, Semifinals

Livingston Central 11, Caldwell County 10

Crittenden County 3, Lyon County 2