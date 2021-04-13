Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (7) (4-0) 79 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (4-0) 73 2
3. Marist (3-1) 56 4
4. Naperville Central (4-0) 54 T5
5. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 39 T5
6. Maine South (4-0) 34 7
7. Glenbard West (2-0) 30 3
8. O'Fallon (2-0) 27 NR
9. Edwardsville (3-1) 20 9
10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 10 8
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (3-1) 89 2
2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) (3-1) 75 8
3. Prospect (4-0) 61 10
4. Nazareth (2-1) 60 3
5. Batavia (3-1) 52 1
(tie) Phillips (2-0) 52 6
7. St. Charles North (3-1) 30 9
8. Machesney Park Harlem (4-0) 29 NR
9. Wheaton North (3-1) 26 4
10. DeKalb (2-1) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (7) (2-0) 77 2
2. East St. Louis (3-1) 72 1
3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 61 4
4. Antioch (1) (4-0) 52 6
5. Simeon (2-0) 48 5
6. Rock Island (3-1) 39 3
7. Peoria Central (3-1) 28 7
8. Lake Forest (4-0) 26 9
9. Washington (4-0) 19 NR
10. Kaneland (3-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (4-0) 99 1
2. St. Rita (1) (3-1) 86 2
3. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 80 3
4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 71 4
5. Sterling (4-0) 63 T5
6. Sycamore (4-0) 45 7
7. Marion (4-0) 34 8
8. Triad (4-0) 24 9
9. Hillcrest (3-1) 20 T5
10. St. Viator (3-0) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (5) (3-1) 77 1
2. Richmond-Burton (3) (4-0) 75 2
3. St. Francis (4-0) 60 5
4. Effingham (3-0) 57 3
5. Benton (4-0) 41 7
6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 8
7. Coal City (3-1) 33 4
8. Mt. Zion (3-0) 26 9
9. IC Catholic (3-1) 19 10
10. Stillman Valley (2-1) 7 6
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Marengo 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (7) (4-0) 96 1
2. Princeton (2) (4-0) 88 2
3. Wilmington (1) (4-0) 84 3
4. Monticello (4-0) 68 4
5. Byron (3-1) 60 5
6. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 51 6
7. Fairfield (4-0) 40 7
8. Tolono Unity (3-0) 33 8
9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9
10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (4-0) 80 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (3-1) 77 4
3. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 73 2
4. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 68 3
5. Fieldcrest (4-0) 49 5
6. Sterling Newman (3-0) 48 6
7. Clifton Central (1) (4-0) 40 7
8. Rockridge (4-0) 25 8
9. Nashville (2-1) 12 10
10. Watseka (4-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, Momence 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 90 1
2. Aquin (2) (4-0) 80 2
3. Fulton (3-0) 71 4
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-0) 68 3
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 60 5
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 51 6
7. Athens (3-1) 40 9
8. Galena (4-0) 22 NR
9. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR
10. Cumberland (3-0) 10 NR
(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.