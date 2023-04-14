PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, June 14th.

BASEBALL

2A Sectional Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 10, Webster County 0 

Trigg County 9, Calloway County 5

McCracken County 5, Pleasure Ridge Park 2

Ballard Memorial 11, Pope County, IL 4

Mayfield 8, Union City 4

Lyon County 5, Henderson County 2

Murray 10, Carlisle County 1

SOFTBALL

2A Sectional Semifinal

Paducah Tilghman 11, Hopkins County Central 1

Trigg County 6, Union County 4

CFS 17, University Heights 5