PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, June 14th.
BASEBALL
2A Sectional Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 10, Webster County 0
Trigg County 9, Calloway County 5
McCracken County 5, Pleasure Ridge Park 2
Ballard Memorial 11, Pope County, IL 4
Mayfield 8, Union City 4
Lyon County 5, Henderson County 2
Murray 10, Carlisle County 1
SOFTBALL
2A Sectional Semifinal
Paducah Tilghman 11, Hopkins County Central 1
Trigg County 6, Union County 4
CFS 17, University Heights 5