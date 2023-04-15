PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, April 15.
BASEBALL
Paducah Tilghman 14, Trigg County 0.
Ballard Memorial 18, Fort Campbell 1.
Ballard Memorial 19, Fort Campbell 6.
Brother Rice 8, McCracken County 5.
Carlisle County 18, Caldwell County 17.
Mt. Vernon 1, Marshall County 1.
St. Xavier 6, McCracken County 5.
SOFTBALL
Paducah Tilghman 10, Trigg County 3.
Marshall County 6, Franklin Simpson 4.
Nolensville 7, Livingston Central 1.
Caldwell County 2, Ballard Memorial 0.
South Warren 8, McCracken County 3.