PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 17th.
BASEBALL
McCracken County 11, Graves County 1
Paducah Tilghman 3, Vienna, IL 2
Carlisle County 15, Fulton City 0
Crittenden County 18, Hopkins Central 7
Mayfield 8, Ballard Memorial 3
St Mary 30, Community Christian 0
SOFTBALL
McCracken County 6, Graves County 4
Ballard Memorial 6, Hickman County 5
Carlisle County 9, South Fulton 4
Marshall County 15, Christian Fellowship 0
Murray 9, Mayfield 1