PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 17th.

BASEBALL

McCracken County 11, Graves County 1

Paducah Tilghman 3, Vienna, IL 2

Carlisle County 15, Fulton City 0

Crittenden County 18, Hopkins Central 7

Mayfield 8, Ballard Memorial 3

St Mary 30, Community Christian 0

SOFTBALL

McCracken County 6, Graves County 4

Ballard Memorial 6, Hickman County 5

Carlisle County 9, South Fulton 4

Marshall County 15, Christian Fellowship 0

Murray 9, Mayfield 1