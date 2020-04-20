We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Livingston Central's Josh Wilson. Wilson is a pitcher, first baseman, and outfielder for the Cardinals. He's been on the team for two years, earning All-District honors last year for his play and academics. Wilson will play his college baseball at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marshall County's Kaycee Kemp. Kemp is part of the Lady Marshals' track and field team. She told us she loved the opportunities running has rewarded her with and she'll never forget all the memories she made.
Graves County's Isaac Carrico. Carrico is the captain of the Graves County tennis team, and in 2019 went undefeated in doubles play en route to a region championship. He also became one half of the first Graves County doubles team to make the Sweet 16 at the state tournament. Carrico set the school record with 105 wins, and is still undecided on his college choice.
