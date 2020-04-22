We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Massac County's Graciela Beck. Beck won the Southern Illinois River to River Conference championship in the discus in 2019, and was the runner-up in the shot put. She plans to attend Columbia College Chicago in the fall and will study Advertising.
Livingston Central's Tate Quertermous. Quertermous has been a shortstop and pitcher for the Cardinal baseball team for the last seven years. Tate was part of the 5th District title team in 2017, made the All-District team in 2019, and earned All-District academic honors from 2014-19. He will play his college baseball at Brescia.
Murray's Keagin Brooks. In 2019, Brooks won the Class A state championship in the discus, and was a New Balance Nationals All-American in the javelin. Brooks will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Crittenden County's Cortne Curnel. Curnel ran track for the Lady Rockets for six years, the last four on varsity. She will head to the University of Kentucky to major in Agricultural Education.
Marshall County's Breanna McPherson. McPherson has run track since the fifth-grade. She'll be attending WKCTC in the fall.
Livingston Central's Gabe Kinder. This was going to be his first year on the Cardinals' baseball team. He'll be attending Murray State to major in Aqua Biology.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.