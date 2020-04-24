We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Crittenden County's Ellie Smith. Smith started at catcher for the Lady Rockets for six season, and earned All-District honors in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Murray's Bradley Dawson. Dawson was a pitcher and first baseman for the Tigers. He has accepted a Presidential Scholarship from Murray State and will study Engineering.
Marshall County's Chandler Fulton. Fulton was a member of the Lady Marshal track team for six years, throwing the shot put and discus. She will attend WKCTC in the fall.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.