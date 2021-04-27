Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 27th.
Baseball:
Ballard Memorial 11, Livingston Central 1
Graves County 10, Mayfield 2
Lyon County 7, Christian County 2
Marshall County 4, Murray 0
St. Mary 12, Fulton County 2
McCracken County 8, Paducah Tilghman 4
Herrin 11, Hardin County 7
Softball:
Caldwell County 6, Madisonville-NH 3
Calloway County 2, Hickman County 0
Carlisle County 8, Ballard Memorial 3
Crittenden County 13, Webster County 1
Lyon County 5, Livingston Central 3
Marshall County 19, Murray 4
McCracken County 12, Graves County 1
St. Mary 3, Paducah Tilghman 2
Massac County 7, Carterville 2