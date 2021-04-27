Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 27th.

Baseball:

Ballard Memorial 11, Livingston Central 1

Graves County 10, Mayfield 2

Lyon County 7, Christian County 2

Marshall County 4, Murray 0

St. Mary 12, Fulton County 2

McCracken County 8, Paducah Tilghman 4

Herrin 11, Hardin County 7

Softball:

Caldwell County 6, Madisonville-NH 3

Calloway County 2, Hickman County 0

Carlisle County 8, Ballard Memorial 3

Crittenden County 13, Webster County 1

Lyon County 5, Livingston Central 3

Marshall County 19, Murray 4

McCracken County 12, Graves County 1

St. Mary 3, Paducah Tilghman 2

Massac County 7, Carterville 2