Here are the 2021 final rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (6) (6-0) 69 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 64 2
3. Naperville Central (5-1) 54 4
4. Gurnee Warren (6-0) 45 5
5. Hinsdale Central (6-0) 39 8
6. Marist (4-2) 37 3
7. Brother Rice (4-2) 22 NR
8. Maine South (5-1) 20 6
9. Barrington (6-0) 18 T10
10. Edwardsville (4-2) 11 7
Others receiving votes: Huntley 2, South Elgin 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, O'Fallon 1,
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) (4-2) 71 1
2. Wheaton North (5-1) 67 6
3. Machesney Park Harlem (3) (6-0) 64 5
4. St. Charles North (2) (4-1) 59 7
5. Prospect (5-1) 54 3
6. Wheaton Warrenville South (4-2) 37 2
7. Batavia (4-2) 33 4
8. Phillips (4-1) 23 8
9. Willowbrook (5-1) 18 9
10. Lincoln Way West (4-1) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (5) (4-0) 75 1
2. East St. Louis (2) (5-1) 73 2
3. Crete-Monee (6-0) 59 3
4. Antioch (6-0) 58 4
5. Lake Forest (1) (6-0) 54 5
6. Peoria Central (5-1) 36 7
7. Simeon (3-0) 26 6
8. Rock Island (4-2) 22 T10
9. Vernon Hills (5-0) 19 NR
10. Providence (4-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Kaneland 3, Washington 2, East Moline United 1, Normal West 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(7) (6-0) 78 1
2. St. Rita (1) (6-1) 70 2
3. Joliet Catholic (6-0) 67 3
4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 56 4
5. Sycamore (6-0) 46 6
6. Sterling (5-1) 38 5
7. Marion (5-0) 29 7
8. Hillcrest (5-1) 28 8
9. LaSalle-Peru (5-0) 16 NR
10. Mascoutah (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 3, St. Viator 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (6) (5-1) 69 1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (6-0) 64 2
3. St. Francis (6-0) 54 3
4. Effingham (5-0) 51 4
5. Coal City (4-1) 40 5
6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 6
7. IC Catholic (3-1) 29 7
8. Fairbury Prairie Central (4-1) 21 9
9. Mt. Zion (4-1) 12 T10
10. Benton (5-1) 9 T10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (7) (6-0) 88 1
2. Princeton (2) (6-0) 82 2
3. Wilmington (5-0) 70 3
4. Monticello (6-0) 66 4
5. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 54 6
6. Fairfield (5-0) 45 7
7. Tolono Unity (5-0) 36 8
8. Byron (4-2) 22 5
9. Farmington (4-0) 15 10
10. Eureka (3-1) 10 9
Others receiving votes: Robinson 4, North Boone 3.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (4-2) 73 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (5-1) 72 2
3. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (6-0) 68 3
4. Clifton Central (6-0) 55 4
5. Rockridge (6-0) 47 6
6. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) 39 5
7. Fieldcrest (4-0) 32 7
8. Sterling Newman (3-1) 26 8
9. Nashville (4-1) 19 9
10. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 6 10
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (5) (4-1) 79 1
(tie) Aquin (3) (6-0) 79 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (6-0) 62 4
4. Fulton (4-1) 57 3
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (5-1) 56 6
6. Greenfield-Northwestern (1) (6-0) 54 5
7. Galena (4-1) 29 8
8. Winchester West Central (5-1) 25 NR
9. Cumberland (6-0) 20 9
10. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-2) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Princeville 7, Concord (Triopia) 5, Camp Point Central 5, LeRoy 4, Arcola 3, Cambridge 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.