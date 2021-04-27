Here are the 2021 final rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (6) (6-0) 69 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 64 2

3. Naperville Central (5-1) 54 4

4. Gurnee Warren (6-0) 45 5

5. Hinsdale Central (6-0) 39 8

6. Marist (4-2) 37 3

7. Brother Rice (4-2) 22 NR

8. Maine South (5-1) 20 6

9. Barrington (6-0) 18 T10

10. Edwardsville (4-2) 11 7

Others receiving votes: Huntley 2, South Elgin 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, O'Fallon 1,

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) (4-2) 71 1

2. Wheaton North (5-1) 67 6

3. Machesney Park Harlem (3) (6-0) 64 5

4. St. Charles North (2) (4-1) 59 7

5. Prospect (5-1) 54 3

6. Wheaton Warrenville South (4-2) 37 2

7. Batavia (4-2) 33 4

8. Phillips (4-1) 23 8

9. Willowbrook (5-1) 18 9

10. Lincoln Way West (4-1) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (5) (4-0) 75 1

2. East St. Louis (2) (5-1) 73 2

3. Crete-Monee (6-0) 59 3

4. Antioch (6-0) 58 4

5. Lake Forest (1) (6-0) 54 5

6. Peoria Central (5-1) 36 7

7. Simeon (3-0) 26 6

8. Rock Island (4-2) 22 T10

9. Vernon Hills (5-0) 19 NR

10. Providence (4-2) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Kaneland 3, Washington 2, East Moline United 1, Normal West 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(7) (6-0) 78 1

2. St. Rita (1) (6-1) 70 2

3. Joliet Catholic (6-0) 67 3

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 56 4

5. Sycamore (6-0) 46 6

6. Sterling (5-1) 38 5

7. Marion (5-0) 29 7

8. Hillcrest (5-1) 28 8

9. LaSalle-Peru (5-0) 16 NR

10. Mascoutah (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 3, St. Viator 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (6) (5-1) 69 1

2. Richmond-Burton (1) (6-0) 64 2

3. St. Francis (6-0) 54 3

4. Effingham (5-0) 51 4

5. Coal City (4-1) 40 5

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 6

7. IC Catholic (3-1) 29 7

8. Fairbury Prairie Central (4-1) 21 9

9. Mt. Zion (4-1) 12 T10

10. Benton (5-1) 9 T10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (7) (6-0) 88 1

2. Princeton (2) (6-0) 82 2

3. Wilmington (5-0) 70 3

4. Monticello (6-0) 66 4

5. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 54 6

6. Fairfield (5-0) 45 7

7. Tolono Unity (5-0) 36 8

8. Byron (4-2) 22 5

9. Farmington (4-0) 15 10

10. Eureka (3-1) 10 9

Others receiving votes: Robinson 4, North Boone 3.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (4-2) 73 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (5-1) 72 2

3. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (6-0) 68 3

4. Clifton Central (6-0) 55 4

5. Rockridge (6-0) 47 6

6. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) 39 5

7. Fieldcrest (4-0) 32 7

8. Sterling Newman (3-1) 26 8

9. Nashville (4-1) 19 9

10. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 6 10

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 3.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (5) (4-1) 79 1

(tie) Aquin (3) (6-0) 79 2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (6-0) 62 4

4. Fulton (4-1) 57 3

5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (5-1) 56 6

6. Greenfield-Northwestern (1) (6-0) 54 5

7. Galena (4-1) 29 8

8. Winchester West Central (5-1) 25 NR

9. Cumberland (6-0) 20 9

10. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-2) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Princeville 7, Concord (Triopia) 5, Camp Point Central 5, LeRoy 4, Arcola 3, Cambridge 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.