We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Crittenden County's Autumn Derby. Derby has been an outfielder for six years with the Lady Rocket softball team.
Graves County's Cassidy Payne. Payne is a middle infielder for the Lady Eagle softball team, and she earned All-Region honors last season. Payne will play her college softball at Bethel.
Martin Westview's Jackson Horton. Horton played soccer for three years with the Chargers. He'll graduate with honors and plans to study engineering at UT Martin.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.