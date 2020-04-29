We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Mayfield's Jayden Stinson. Stinson was one of two seniors on the Cardinal baseball team. He'll be playing his college football at Murray State.
Calloway County's Ellie Jackson. Jackson was a four-sport athlete, including softball and track & field, for the Lady Lakers. She will be attending Murray State.
Carlisle County's Lincoln Black. Black was on the Comet baseball team fir five season, where he was a pitcher and first baseman.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.