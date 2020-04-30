We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Mayfield's Colin Price. Price was a catcher for the Cardinals, and was one of just two seniors on the team this year.
Calloway County's Joseph Ramirez. Ramirez was part of the 4x100 Unified state championship relay team last year. He was also a national gold medalist at the Special Olympics USA Games in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.