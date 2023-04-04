PADUCAH, Ky. -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, April 4.
BASEBALL
Murray 16, Ashland Blazer 13.
Hillsdale 14, Murray 3.
Union City 5, Carlisle County 0.
McCracken County 10, Apollo 4.
St. Mary 10, Ballard Memorial 0.
Whitley County 12, Hickman County 7.
Harrisburg 2, Massac County 0.
SOFTBALL
Copley 5, Carlisle County 0.
Greenup County 9, Carlisle County 6.
Hickman County 5, Elliott County 0.
Madisonville 7, Caldwell County 0.
Livingston Central 3, Calloway County 2.
Perry County Central 1, Trigg County 0.
Massac County 7, Harrisburg 2.