PADUCAH, KY -- Check out the latest edition of Big Ol' Fish.
- awells
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH ...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG PORTIONS OF THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY AT ALL FORECAST POINTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THURSDAY MORNING. &&
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Partly Cloudy
79°F / 48°F
- Paducah man who appeared on TLC's "My 600 lb. Life" passes away
- I-69 reopened after crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle in Marshall County
- Purchase District Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, first virus-related death
- Unemployment Insurance: The best way to apply if you're having difficulty
- Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Calloway County
- Man charged with burglary and assault in Paducah break-in
- Marshall County Health Department reports new COVID-19 case
- Paducah woman arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman several times with scissors
- McCracken County players find way to surprise their head coach
- Woman seeking help to make thousands of masks for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight
