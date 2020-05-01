We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe. Fristoe is a pitcher and third baseman for the Blue Tornado. He's been a varsity starter for six year, and was named to multiple All-District and All-Purchase teams. Fristoe has signed to play his college baseball at Mississippi State.
Marshall County's Sydney Reed. Reed was a member of the Lady Marshal Track & Field team since the fifth grade. She earned academic All-State honors last year, and plans to attend WKCTC to pursue a nursing degree.
McCracken County's Gillian Davis. A four-year member of the Lady Mustangs Track & Field team. She was also a team captain who qualified for the stat meet the last three years. Davis will be attending Mississippi and majoring in chemical engineering with a manufacturing emphasis.
Marshall County's Mason Cosner. Cosner has been on the varsity track team for four years. Mason was part of the region championship team last year, and went to the state meet the last three years. Cosner was also named the UK Comeback Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Paducah Tilghman's Andrew Katz. Katz was part of the 2018 and 2019 region championship tennis teams. He's earned academic All-State honors and will be attending Northwestern in the fall to major in Journalism.
Livingston Central's Jarrett Harris. Harris is the captain of the team. In his four years as a member of the squad, he's run the 800 meters, the 4x800 relay, and the 1600 meters. He's an honors graduate who plans to attend the UK College of Engineering in the fall.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.