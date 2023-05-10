5/10 Prep baseball and softball Adam Wells May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 10th.BASEBALLMcCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 1SOFTBALLMcCracken County 15, Paducah Tilghman 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 68° Clear81° / 59° Photo Galleries Your April 5, 2023, west Kentucky storm photos Photos of storm damage in Glen Allen, Missouri, from Bollinger County resident Joshua Wells Your March 3 storm damage photos Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesMayfield man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges in PaducahLocal cattle scheme costs more than $100 million to local farmers and investorsColorado homeowner cited for feeding wildlife after bear enters home three timesISP investigates deadly Cairo shootingPaducah closes off first round of bids for surplus property lotsFederal bank records emerge as focus of GOP's Biden probesSheriff: 14 people arrested in organized crime and drug trafficking case, including two on manslaughter charges; 2 suspects at largeRobert De Niro, 79, welcomes his seventh childLoving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the runComment on transgender issue roils Kentucky governor's race Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.