We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Isaiah Frederich. Isaiah has been a four-year member of the Mustang Track & Field team, specializing in pole vault and relays. He will be serving a two-year church mission starting this summer. When that is completed, he'll attend Brigham Young University.
Martin Westview's Carson Brigance. Carson was a member of the Chargers' soccer team for the last two years, and he was a part of their successful 2019 season.
Marshall County's Isaiah Neeble. Isaiah has been an outfielder for the Marshals for the last five years. He was selected to the Region 1 All-Tournament team in 2019.
Marshall County's Haley Swift. She played softball at the beginning of her high school career, but transitioned to the trap shooting team the last three years. She plans to attend dental school to become a dental assistant.
South Fulton's Jack Roney. Jack played baseball for the Red Devils for five years as a pitcher, catcher, and second baseman. He was on the All-Tournament team the last two years, and earned All-District honors in 2019. His college choice is still undecided.
Graves County's Carson Travis. Carson has played for the Lady Eagles since the 7th Grade and has earned the team's top defensive player award for the last three years. She'll be attending WKCTC, then Murray State, to major in Speech Language Pathology.
