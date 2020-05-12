Here's a special Tuesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us here at the station at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
- Deadly shooting under investigation in Paducah, police say
- Kentucky Oaks Mall to reopen on Wednesday
- Paducah business announces permanent closure due to pandemic
- Paducah man killed in fall while hiking in Shawnee National Forest
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County, 1 in Marshall, 2 in Calloway
- 10-year-old COVID-19 patient on ventilator, Gov. Beshear says
- New company moving into former Genova Products facility in Paducah, to bring more than 100 jobs
- New COVID-19 cases confirmed in southern Illinois
- Paducah restaurant sues insurer for denying COVID-19 claim
