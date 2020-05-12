We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Paducah Tilghman's Emma Massey. Emma has been a member of the Tilghman softball team since the seventh grade. She's earned All-District and All-Purchase honors, and has been on the academic All-State team since 2016. Emma will attend the University of Louisville.
Livingston Central's Johnathon Goodaker. This was Johnathon's second year on the Livingston track team, as he took part in the 400 meters, the triple jump, and the long jump. He will attend lineman school in Georgia this fall.
Marshall County's Clay Sutton. Clay has been a part of the Marshal baseball program for five years. In the fall, Clay will attend the University of Kentucky and major in Business.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.