We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Isabella McKinney. Isabella played tennis for eight years, helping the Lady Mustangs win four Region 1 championships, three Kentucky state championships, and she earned All-Region honors. She will play her college tennis at Midway University.
Mayfield's Lucas Henley. Henley was a member of the Cardinal Track & Field team. He finished in fourth place in the shot put in last year's Class 1A Region 1 meet.
Martin Westview's Grayson Brinkley. Grayson has been a four-year starter for the Chargers' soccer team. He earned the team's top offensive player award last season. Grayson plans on attending UT Martin in the fall.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.