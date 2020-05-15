We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Alli Douglas. Alli spent the last four years playing for the Lady Mustang softball team. She was a part of the State runner-up team in 2016, and earned All-District honors in 2019. Alli will attend John A. Logan next year.
Marshall County's Luke Wyatt. Wyatt was a four-year member of the Marshals' Track & Field team where he ran events from the 100 meters to 400 meters. Luke will attend Murray State in the fall.
Massac County's Svenya Millenia Lindquist. Svenya was a four-year member of the soccer team, and also competed on the Massac County tennis, bowling and track teams. She will be attending the United States Air Force Academy and will major in Biochemical Engineering.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.